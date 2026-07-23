Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0749 per share and revenue of $263.5490 million for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Cousins Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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