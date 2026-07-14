Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.8182.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,582.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 463,057 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 435,535 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 251,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 173,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,063,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is presently -4,266.67%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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