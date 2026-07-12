Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Raised to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.82.

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Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,187. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The company had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cousins Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its position in Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 25.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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