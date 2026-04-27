Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 58.01% from the company's previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$10.50.

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Coveo Solutions Price Performance

TSE CVO traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.43. 29,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.96. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of C$416.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of C$52.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes. Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

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