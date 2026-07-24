Go Pro
→ The Starlink of Energy (From Monument Traders Alliance) (Ad)tc pixel

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Trading Up 0.2% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Coya Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coya Therapeutics shares were nearly flat on Thursday, rising 0.2% to $4.38 after trading between $4.37 and $4.43 on lighter-than-average volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly bullish, with six Buy ratings and one Sell rating; the consensus target price is $15.33, well above the current share price.
  • Recent earnings were mixed but better than expected: the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.32 per share and revenue of $0.25 million, while still posting negative margins and losses.
  • Interested in Coya Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 240,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 267,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COYA shares. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coya Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $102.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Coya Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 266.10%.The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: COYA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company's scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya's pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Coya Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Coya Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coya Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Coya Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines