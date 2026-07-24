Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Trading Up 0.2% - Should You Buy?

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 240,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 267,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COYA shares. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coya Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $102.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Coya Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 266.10%.The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: COYA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company's scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya's pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

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