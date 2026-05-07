Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Craig Hallum's price target points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,003.75.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $67.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $876.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,159,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $772.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.81. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $63.98 and a 12-month high of $1,021.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 17.61%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,015 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,293,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild Redburn initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $1,270 price target, citing Lumentum's core positioning in photonics and AI data‑center demand. Read More.

Rothschild Redburn initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $1,270 price target, citing Lumentum's core positioning in photonics and AI data‑center demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $1,400 and maintained a Buy, signaling strong conviction about upside from AI-related demand. Read More.

Loop Capital raised its price target to $1,400 and maintained a Buy, signaling strong conviction about upside from AI-related demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt upgraded/raised its forecast (PT to $1,300) and issued a Buy, adding to the cluster of bullish Street revisions. Read More.

Rosenblatt upgraded/raised its forecast (PT to $1,300) and issued a Buy, adding to the cluster of bullish Street revisions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $1,000, reflecting higher conviction after Lumentum’s results/guidance. Read More.

Barclays lifted its price target to $1,000, reflecting higher conviction after Lumentum’s results/guidance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan moved to an Overweight and raised its target to $1,130, citing stronger AI-related demand dynamics. Read More.

JPMorgan moved to an Overweight and raised its target to $1,130, citing stronger AI-related demand dynamics. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane increased its PT significantly (reported at $1,300 in recent coverage), joining other brokers boosting targets. Read More.

BNP Paribas Exane increased its PT significantly (reported at $1,300 in recent coverage), joining other brokers boosting targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stifel, among others, raised its PT to $1,100 and maintained a Buy, part of a broad investor re‑rating of Lumentum. Read More.

Stifel, among others, raised its PT to $1,100 and maintained a Buy, part of a broad investor re‑rating of Lumentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets note that demand is exceeding supply—positive for pricing/pull‑through and supporting the bullish analyst reactions. Read More.

Multiple outlets note that demand is exceeding supply—positive for pricing/pull‑through and supporting the bullish analyst reactions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum reported Q3 results: EPS $2.37 (beat), revenue $808.4M (slightly below consensus), and set Q4 EPS guidance (2.85–3.05) above Street estimates — a mixed but forward‑looking release. Read More.

Lumentum reported Q3 results: EPS $2.37 (beat), revenue $808.4M (slightly below consensus), and set Q4 EPS guidance (2.85–3.05) above Street estimates — a mixed but forward‑looking release. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pieces outline a narrative shift: new customer commitments (including ties to major AI/data‑center customers) and an expanding TAM, boosting modeled fair value estimates. Read More.

Analysts and commentary pieces outline a narrative shift: new customer commitments (including ties to major AI/data‑center customers) and an expanding TAM, boosting modeled fair value estimates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company earnings/transcript and slides provide management’s outlook and risk disclosures; useful for investors to confirm cadence, supply constraints and capex timing. Read More.

Company earnings/transcript and slides provide management’s outlook and risk disclosures; useful for investors to confirm cadence, supply constraints and capex timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and strong guide, the stock fell as investors noted revenue missed slightly and that elevated expectations after recent rallies left little room for disappointment—prompting near‑term selling. Read More.

Despite the beat and strong guide, the stock fell as investors noted revenue missed slightly and that elevated expectations after recent rallies left little room for disappointment—prompting near‑term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pointed out that shares “tumbled despite strong print and guide” — a market reaction driven by stretched sentiment and profit‑taking rather than fresh fundamental deterioration. Read More.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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