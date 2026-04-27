Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.650-6.850 EPS.

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Crane Price Performance

CR stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 872,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Crane has a 12 month low of $146.80 and a 12 month high of $214.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $201.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $223.83.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.22 per share, with a total value of $27,333.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,088.40. The trade was a 214.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Pollino acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.29 per share, for a total transaction of $276,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,464 shares of company stock worth $987,470. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,060 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,524,000 after acquiring an additional 84,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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