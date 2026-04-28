Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $183.01, but opened at $190.48. Crane shares last traded at $179.8160, with a volume of 225,834 shares traded.

The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Crane's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS.

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Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Key Headlines Impacting Crane

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and guidance lift confidence — Revenue grew ~24.9% YoY and the company beat revenue/consensus; Crane raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.65–$6.85, roughly in line with or slightly above sell‑side expectations, which is the main driver for the stock move. Crane Company Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year EPS Guidance

Q1 results and guidance lift confidence — Revenue grew ~24.9% YoY and the company beat revenue/consensus; Crane raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.65–$6.85, roughly in line with or slightly above sell‑side expectations, which is the main driver for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: CEO succession complete — Alex Alcala assumed the CEO role (internal promotion) with Max Mitchell moving to Executive Chairman, giving investors continuity in strategy and execution. Leadership clarity reduces a governance risk premium. Crane Company Announces Completion of CEO Succession

CEO succession complete — Alex Alcala assumed the CEO role (internal promotion) with Max Mitchell moving to Executive Chairman, giving investors continuity in strategy and execution. Leadership clarity reduces a governance risk premium. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.255/share (ex‑dividend May 29; payable June 10), an annualized ~$1.02/share implying ~0.6% yield at current levels; signals capital return discipline.

Dividend declared — Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.255/share (ex‑dividend May 29; payable June 10), an annualized ~$1.02/share implying ~0.6% yield at current levels; signals capital return discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price targets — Recent analyst notes include a DA Davidson buy and mid‑$200s price target dispersion; these provide potential upside but vary across firms. Crane Company (CR) Stock Rises on Q1 2026 Earnings

Analyst coverage and price targets — Recent analyst notes include a DA Davidson buy and mid‑$200s price target dispersion; these provide potential upside but vary across firms. Negative Sentiment: Third‑party reports highlight GAAP/flow weaknesses — Some outlets point to a divergence between stronger operating profit and weaker net income/EPS, plus a reported decline in operating cash flow and a year‑over‑year rise in liabilities; these items could keep some investors cautious until underlying drivers are clarified. Crane Company (CR) Stock Rises on Q1 2026 Earnings (third‑party details)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crane from $201.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CR

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, Director Sanjay Kapoor acquired 2,814 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.68 per share, with a total value of $499,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $499,991.52. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,333.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,088.40. This represents a 214.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,464 shares of company stock worth $987,470. Insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 57.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Crane Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.41.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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