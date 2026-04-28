Crane Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Crane NYSE: CR reported a strong start to fiscal 2026, with leadership pointing to broad-based execution, solid demand in key end markets, and faster-than-expected contributions from recently acquired businesses. Management also raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the year, while acknowledging a more uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic backdrop.

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First-quarter results exceed expectations

President and CEO Alex Alcala said the company’s first-quarter results “exceed[ed] our expectations” and reflected “excellent execution across the company.” Adjusted EPS was $1.65, up 15% year over year, driven by 4% core sales growth and upside from acquisitions.

Executive Vice President and CFO Rich Maue said total sales rose 25% versus the prior-year quarter, including 18% growth from acquisitions. Adjusted operating profit increased 29%, which Maue attributed to higher core sales, acquired business contributions, and “productivity and favorable price net of inflation.”

On demand indicators, Maue said total core FX-neutral backlog increased 9% year over year and rose 3% sequentially, led by Process Flow Technologies. Core orders declined 5% year over year due entirely to a difficult comparison in Aerospace & Advanced Technologies, where last year’s first-quarter included several multiyear orders.

Acquisitions outperform; accretion outlook lifted

Alcala highlighted “strong performance” from Druck, Panametrics, Reuter-Stokes, and optek-Danulat, saying integration and Crane Business System (CBS) deployment are progressing “ahead of plan.” He said restructuring actions, operational execution, and “early commercial excellence momentum” drove most of the first-quarter upside versus the company’s January expectations.

Crane now expects the acquisitions’ margin and earnings contribution to be “more evenly weighted throughout the year” rather than back-half weighted. Alcala said the company now expects full-year EPS accretion from the acquisitions to be “at least double” the January view, “or about $0.15 of EPS.”

In Q&A, Maue added that Crane had previously viewed accretion as roughly $0.08 and now felt comfortable raising that to $0.15, noting some portion was realized in the first quarter and that volumes—particularly at Druck—were stronger than expected.

Asked about the drivers of outperformance at the acquired “PSI” businesses, management cited three main factors:

Stronger execution and demand than expected, supporting higher volume.

than expected, supporting higher volume. Faster cost actions , including eliminating an overall management layer and restructuring tied to product line simplification and resource realignment.

, including eliminating an overall management layer and restructuring tied to product line simplification and resource realignment. Early pricing and commercial excellence initiatives, including value pricing, beginning to “read through.”

Alcala said Crane’s outlook for the acquired businesses’ growth is now “closer to the higher side” of a 4%-6% range, and that the company now expects “at least 300 basis points of margin” improvement versus an earlier expectation of 200 basis points.

Segment performance: Aerospace strength, Process Flow resilience

Aerospace & Advanced Technologies (AAT) posted sales of $318 million, up 28%, with core sales up 9.4%. Maue said backlog was nearly $1.2 billion, up 14% on a core basis and 24% including Druck. Commercial OEM sales rose 20% and military OEM increased 10%. Total aftermarket declined 2% as military aftermarket rose 28% while commercial aftermarket fell 13%, which management said was expected due to an unfavorable comparison tied to prior-year initial provisioning.

On defense, Alcala said Crane is seeing demand signals across missile defense and radar, citing “strong orders” for the PAC-3 program, incremental orders for LTAMDS, and negotiations for additional wins. In Q&A, Alcala described the company’s overall missile platform exposure—microwave and modular power product lines—at roughly $30 million to $40 million, with growth projections of “2x to 4x or 5x.” He also said Crane has “plenty of capacity,” with primes more likely to be the pacing constraint for missile ramp-ups.

Process Flow Technologies (PFT) delivered sales of $378 million, up 23%, with core sales down 0.6%—slightly better than expected—while acquisitions added 19 points of growth and FX added 4 points. Adjusted operating margin was 22.1%, up about 50 basis points year over year despite acquisition dilution. Core FX-neutral orders in PFT increased 5%, and core backlog increased 7% sequentially.

Alcala pointed to strength in power generation, pharmaceuticals tied to U.S. capacity expansions, cryogenics (including space launch-driven capacity needs), and LNG. He noted chemicals remained “sluggish, at a trough holding,” and said he would not call an inflection point until improvement is seen in that portion of the portfolio.

Guidance raised amid geopolitical and inflation considerations

Management raised adjusted full-year EPS guidance by $0.10 to $6.65 to $6.85. Alcala said the outlook assumes continued elevated energy prices and inflation and “already factors in potential decline in commercial aftermarket.” Maue said Crane expects the second quarter to be “similar to Q1,” and that full-year earnings are now expected to be more balanced between the first and second half (around 49% / 49%-51%), reflecting the stronger first quarter and improved acquisition cadence.

On commercial aerospace aftermarket, Maue said Crane’s updated guidance assumes a decline for the year, citing potential pressure from the Middle East conflict, elevated oil prices, and long-haul travel disruption. However, he said the change from the company’s initial view “isn’t a big number overall,” and that increased military aftermarket demand and the F-16 brake control upgrade program are expected to offset weakness. Alcala emphasized the company has not yet seen an order impact, calling the more conservative assumption a way to maintain “high confidence” in the outlook.

In PFT, management said exposure to the Middle East is under 5% of segment sales. Alcala said the company is seeing projects “moving to the right” and some shipping lane disruptions, but “not seeing cancellations.” Maue said Crane expects “notable freight and other inflationary headwinds” through the balance of 2026, with teams taking pricing and cost actions to prevent “net inflation risk to the P&L.”

Balance sheet capacity and M&A pipeline

Maue said Crane ended the quarter with pro forma net leverage of 1.4x, which management said leaves the company positioned for additional deals. Alcala said M&A activity “has not slowed” and described a “healthy” pipeline across both segments, with a mix of bolt-ons and larger opportunities. He reiterated that Crane’s “sweet spot” is around $500 million of value, though the company is reviewing a range of deal sizes and remains disciplined and selective.

In closing remarks, Alcala framed the CEO transition as “not a change in direction,” but “the next phase of the same journey,” focused on accelerating profitable growth through organic execution and disciplined inorganic investment.

About Crane NYSE: CR

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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