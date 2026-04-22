Credit Agricole (CRARY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $8.4244 billion for the quarter.

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Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.98 billion. Credit Agricole had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 24.65%. On average, analysts expect Credit Agricole to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Agricole Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Credit Agricole has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRARY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Agricole from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Agricole from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Credit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Credit Agricole from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Agricole has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on CRARY

Credit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole OTCMKTS: CRARY is a major French banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in France, the group combines a large domestic retail banking franchise with international wholesale banking, asset management, insurance and specialized financial services. Its operations are organized through a network of regional cooperative banks together with a centrally managed listed entity that coordinates group strategy and capital markets activities.

The company's core businesses include retail and commercial banking products such as current accounts, savings, mortgages, consumer loans and payment services delivered through its regional bank network and retail subsidiaries.

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