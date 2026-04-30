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Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Credit Agricole logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • EPS beat: Credit Agricole reported Q results with EPS of $0.30, topping consensus of $0.29, and posted a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.56%.
  • Shares fell about 2.6% to $9.74 despite the beat; the stock trades at a PE of 8.18 with a market cap near $58.9 billion and sits around its 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs (~$9.92/$9.94).
  • Analyst stance is cautious—MarketBeat shows a consensus "Hold" (one Buy, four Holds) amid mixed broker moves, including an upgrade by Oddo Bhf and a downgrade at Deutsche Bank.
  • Five stocks we like better than Credit Agricole.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.56%.

Credit Agricole Stock Down 2.6%

CRARY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 95,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,850. Credit Agricole has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRARY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Credit Agricole from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Credit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Agricole from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Agricole from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Credit Agricole

Credit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole OTCMKTS: CRARY is a major French banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in France, the group combines a large domestic retail banking franchise with international wholesale banking, asset management, insurance and specialized financial services. Its operations are organized through a network of regional cooperative banks together with a centrally managed listed entity that coordinates group strategy and capital markets activities.

The company's core businesses include retail and commercial banking products such as current accounts, savings, mortgages, consumer loans and payment services delivered through its regional bank network and retail subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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