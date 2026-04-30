Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.45. Credit Agricole shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 12,828 shares.

Get Credit Agricole alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRARY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Agricole from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Credit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Credit Agricole from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Credit Agricole from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRARY

Credit Agricole Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Credit Agricole had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 24.65%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Agricole SA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Agricole

Crédit Agricole OTCMKTS: CRARY is a major French banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in France, the group combines a large domestic retail banking franchise with international wholesale banking, asset management, insurance and specialized financial services. Its operations are organized through a network of regional cooperative banks together with a centrally managed listed entity that coordinates group strategy and capital markets activities.

The company's core businesses include retail and commercial banking products such as current accounts, savings, mortgages, consumer loans and payment services delivered through its regional bank network and retail subsidiaries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credit Agricole, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credit Agricole wasn't on the list.

While Credit Agricole currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here