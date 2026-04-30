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Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Credit Agricole logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Credit Agricole opened at $9.45 after closing at $10.00 and last traded at $9.48 with a volume of 12,828 shares.
  • Analyst consensus is "Hold" — one analyst rates the stock a Buy and four rate it Hold, with recent moves including upgrades from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Oddo Bhf and a downgrade from Deutsche Bank.
  • Fundamentals show a mild beat and attractive valuation: quarterly EPS of $0.30 topped estimates of $0.29, the firm has ROE of 37.56% and a net margin of 24.65%, and the stock trades at a PE of 8.11 with a market cap of $58.39 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Credit Agricole.

Shares of Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.45. Credit Agricole shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 12,828 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRARY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Agricole from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Credit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Credit Agricole from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Credit Agricole from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRARY

Credit Agricole Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Credit Agricole had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 24.65%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Agricole SA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Agricole

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole OTCMKTS: CRARY is a major French banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in France, the group combines a large domestic retail banking franchise with international wholesale banking, asset management, insurance and specialized financial services. Its operations are organized through a network of regional cooperative banks together with a centrally managed listed entity that coordinates group strategy and capital markets activities.

The company's core businesses include retail and commercial banking products such as current accounts, savings, mortgages, consumer loans and payment services delivered through its regional bank network and retail subsidiaries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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