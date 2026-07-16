Go Pro
→ The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in DHY jumped sharply in June, rising 96.8% to 169,326 shares as of June 30. Even so, only about 0.2% of shares are sold short, with a very low short-interest ratio of 0.2 days.
  • Institutional investors were active, with firms like Invesco, Fiera Capital, Wells Fargo, Park Avenue Securities, and Commonwealth Equity Services increasing their stakes in the fund.
  • The fund is still yielding income through a monthly dividend of $0.0155 per share, payable July 23 to shareholders of record on July 16. That works out to an annualized dividend yield of 10.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 169,326 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 86,047 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 831,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,454 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 611,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 196,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 90,611 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 415,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 349,002 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund NYSEAMERICAN: DHY is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers' fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Right Now?

Before you consider Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund wasn't on the list.

While Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines