Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 169,326 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 86,047 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 831,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,454 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 611,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 196,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 90,611 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 415,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 349,002 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund NYSEAMERICAN: DHY is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers' fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

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