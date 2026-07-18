Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.1111.

Several analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $252.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.71, for a total transaction of $980,510.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312,018.18. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $259,974.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,397.78. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,662 shares of company stock worth $76,068,196. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 28,478.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,559,796 shares of the company's stock worth $224,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,338 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,591,348 shares of the company's stock worth $228,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company's stock worth $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,752 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.49 and a fifty-two week high of $308.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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