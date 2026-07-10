Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $253.43 and last traded at $257.79. Approximately 3,956,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,814,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.65.

Specifically, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.71, for a total value of $980,510.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,312,018.18. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $6,684,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,882,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,429,768,852.20. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $252.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.91.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,067 shares of the company's stock worth $39,004,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,427 shares of the company's stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 162,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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