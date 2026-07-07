Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 7.2% - Here's Why

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $235.59 and last traded at $246.40. Approximately 7,728,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 7,856,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.55.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $263.11.

Get Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 7.2%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $3,251,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,134,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $725,448,377.50. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $12,017,852.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,286,662.39. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,372 shares of company stock valued at $76,926,125. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 755 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here