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Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Crest Nicholson logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 109.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 228 to GBX 79 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on CRST

Crest Nicholson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 62.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.32. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 59.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 188.80. The stock has a market cap of £160.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX (10.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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