Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.65 and traded as low as GBX 61.50. Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 62.70, with a volume of 1,422,226 shares changing hands.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 80 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 228 to GBX 79 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 112 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 109.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of £160.98 million, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.65.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX (10.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crest Nicholson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crest Nicholson wasn't on the list.

While Crest Nicholson currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here