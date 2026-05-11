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Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) hit a new 52-week low during Monday trading, with shares falling as low as $0.0308 before last trading at $11.12, slightly below the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a hold and the current consensus rating from MarketBeat also sitting at Hold.
  • Despite the stock weakness, insider activity included a recent director purchase of 13,375 shares, while institutional ownership remains relatively modest at 12.90%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.0308 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRESY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRESY

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $702.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. news, Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain bought 13,375 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,201.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,203,206 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,003.38. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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