Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.0308 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRESY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRESY

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $702.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. news, Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain bought 13,375 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,201.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,203,206 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,003.38. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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