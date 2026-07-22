Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research firms have commented on CXDO. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crexendo from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Crexendo alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crexendo

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $250,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 604,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,055,539.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jon Brinton sold 114,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,049,226.30. Following the sale, the executive owned 114,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,049,226.30. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 692,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,573 in the last ninety days. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Crexendo by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 110,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crexendo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Crexendo Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $252.88 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc NASDAQ: CXDO is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions tailored to businesses of varying sizes. The company's flagship offering, CXsuite, integrates enterprise-grade voice, video conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and contact center functionality into a single platform delivered over the internet. By leveraging hosted infrastructure and a subscription-based model, Crexendo aims to reduce on-premises hardware costs and simplify management for IT teams and resellers.

Crexendo's product portfolio includes a multi-tenant cloud PBX, SIP trunking, session border controllers and an application programming interface (API) suite that allows partners and customers to embed real-time communications into custom workflows.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crexendo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crexendo wasn't on the list.

While Crexendo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here