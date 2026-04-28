Cricut (CRCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $164.3260 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cricut Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Cricut has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cricut from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "cautious" rating on shares of Cricut in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCT

Insider Activity at Cricut

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,738,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,000,578.84. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 193,458 shares of company stock valued at $858,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 255.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc NASDAQ: CRCT is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

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