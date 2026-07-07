Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' (CRNX) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.75% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRNX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.60.

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Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 98.8%

Shares of CRNX stock traded up $41.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,357,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,528. The stock's 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $83.59.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 2,747.18%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2873.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff E. Knight sold 85,163 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,415,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,088.90. The trade was a 44.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 6,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $246,123.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,288. This trade represents a 51.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,381,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,683 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,933,098 shares of the company's stock worth $322,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,251 shares of the company's stock worth $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,550,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,240,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,903,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex agreed to acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for $85.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at roughly $10 billion and likely setting a near-term floor near the deal price. Vertex to Acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Vertex agreed to acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for $85.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at roughly $10 billion and likely setting a near-term floor near the deal price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage turned more constructive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $85 and reiterating an outperform rating, reinforcing the takeover valuation. Benzinga coverage of Robert W. Baird update

Analyst coverage turned more constructive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $85 and reiterating an outperform rating, reinforcing the takeover valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and HC Wainwright both reiterated neutral views, indicating the stock is now largely trading on deal terms rather than on standalone fundamentals. Benzinga analyst updates

Cantor Fitzgerald and HC Wainwright both reiterated neutral views, indicating the stock is now largely trading on deal terms rather than on standalone fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Law firms Brodsky & Smith, Ademi LLP, and Halper Sadeh announced investigations into whether Crinetics’ board secured a fair price for shareholders, which could create headline risk but does not change the announced deal. Brodsky & Smith investigation

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics' research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

See Also

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