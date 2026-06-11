Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' (CRNX) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Citizens Jmp

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reaffirmed by Citizens Jmp in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price indicates a potential upside of 187.78% from the stock's previous close.

CRNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.13.

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Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 170,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,472. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $57.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 2,747.18%.Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 2873.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff E. Knight sold 85,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,415,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,088.90. This represents a 44.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $821,429.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 404,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,126,553.86. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,411. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,381,991 shares of the company's stock worth $349,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,683 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,648,869 shares of the company's stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,869 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,933,098 shares of the company's stock worth $322,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 926,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 829,963 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics' research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

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