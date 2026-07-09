Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 499% compared to the typical volume of 347 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JonesTrading downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.58. 4,063,316 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,895. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,747.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2873.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex’s $85-per-share cash offer represents a major premium and is the main reason CRNX shares jumped. Article Title

Vertex’s $85-per-share cash offer represents a major premium and is the main reason CRNX shares jumped. Positive Sentiment: The deal validates Crinetics’ approved rare-disease drug PALSONIFY and late-stage pipeline asset Atumelant, making the company more attractive as a strategic acquisition target. Article Title

The deal validates Crinetics’ approved rare-disease drug PALSONIFY and late-stage pipeline asset Atumelant, making the company more attractive as a strategic acquisition target. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst downgrades to Hold indicate reduced upside from current levels now that the stock is trading close to the acquisition price. Article Title

Several analyst downgrades to Hold indicate reduced upside from current levels now that the stock is trading close to the acquisition price. Neutral Sentiment: Investigation headlines from law firms are adding headline risk, but they do not change the announced terms of the deal. Article Title

Investigation headlines from law firms are adding headline risk, but they do not change the announced terms of the deal. Negative Sentiment: Multiple broker downgrades and “hold” ratings suggest limited additional upside unless the deal changes or a competing bid emerges. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 6,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $246,123.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,288. The trade was a 51.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $769,000. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics' research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Further Reading

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