Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $16.46. Criteo shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 240,655 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Trading Down 24.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $852.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.64 million for the quarter. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 431,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,367,855.74. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Criteo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,313 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Criteo by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 432,881 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Criteo by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,587 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,988 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company's stock.

About Criteo

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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