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Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Down 4.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Critical Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) fell 4.8% on Monday, trading as low as $6.07 and ending near $6.09 on heavy volume that was far below its average session level.
  • Despite the selloff, Wall Street sentiment remains mostly positive: analysts have given the stock an average Buy rating with a consensus price target of $18.00.
  • The company’s shares are trading well below key moving averages, with the 50-day average at $10.00 and the 200-day average at $10.74, while institutional ownership remains high at 86.44%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Critical Metals.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.0930. Approximately 1,342,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,188,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Texas Capital raised shares of Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "speculative buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Critical Metals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Critical Metals Stock Down 4.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Critical Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,945 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Critical Metals by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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