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Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Texas Capital

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Critical Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Texas Capital upgraded Critical Metals to a "Strong-Buy", joining Freedom Capital and contributing to a MarketBeat consensus of "Buy" (two Strong Buy ratings vs. one Sell).
  • Greenland approved the transfer that gives Critical Metals 92.5% ownership and operating control of the Tanbreez project, a material de‑risking event that drove a sharp share surge and a technical breakout above key moving averages.
  • Institutional investors now own ~86.44% of the stock with several funds initiating or adding positions, but unusual call buying (~51,339 calls, +91% vs. average) and elevated volatility mean execution, funding and timing risks remain.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Texas Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Critical Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Critical Metals

Critical Metals Stock Up 35.5%

CRML stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Critical Metals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

More Critical Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Critical Metals this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Greenland approved transfer of the remaining 50.5% interest at Tanbreez, giving Critical Metals 92.5% ownership and operating control — a material permitting/regulatory milestone that de-risks project control and could materially affect future value and project economics. Greenland Government Approves Transfer of Final 50.5% of Tanbreez
  • Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares jumped on the approval and related headlines, reflecting investor enthusiasm for consolidated ownership and operating control of one of the world’s larger rare-earth assets. Stock Market Today, April 17: Critical Metals Surges...
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst/technical momentum: outlets noted positive analyst coverage and a technical breakout above key moving averages (50-/100-day), which can attract momentum traders and additional buys. Critical Metals stock soars 45% — but it isn't too late to invest yet
  • Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow: investors purchased ~51,339 call options (about +91% vs. average), signalling aggressive bullish positioning but also adding speculative leverage and potential short-term gamma-driven volatility. (No external link provided)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Retail interest/pre-market buzz amplified gains; increased retail activity can accelerate moves but also makes intraday swings larger. CRML stock gets retail buzzing after key Tanbreez updates
  • Negative Sentiment: Elevated volatility and execution risk: the stock’s sharp move and very high intraday volume increase the chance of rapid reversals. Investors should watch follow‑up details on timing of operational control, capex/funding plans for Tanbreez, and any conditions attached to Greenland’s approval before assuming long-term value creation.

Critical Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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