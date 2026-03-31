Free Trial
→ Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Crocs logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts rate Crocs a "Hold": 16 analysts cover the stock (3 sell, 9 hold, 4 buy) with an average 1‑year price target of about $103.42.
  • Quarterly results mixed: Crocs beat EPS ($2.29 vs. $1.92) and revenue ($957.6M vs. $916.2M) but revenue was down 3.3% YoY; the company gave FY2026 EPS guidance of 12.880–13.350 and analysts expect roughly 13.2 EPS.
  • Market and ownership snapshot: Shares opened at $80 with a $4.02B market cap and a negative trailing P/E (‑63.49), EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares (~$1.22M), insiders own 2.72% and institutions own 93.44%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.4167.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crocs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crocs has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The company had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Crocs Right Now?

Before you consider Crocs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crocs wasn't on the list.

While Crocs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here‘s How to Profit Now
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here's How to Profit Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines