Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.4167.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crocs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crocs has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The company had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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