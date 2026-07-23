Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Bank of America

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company's previous close.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.36.

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Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 298,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,363. Crocs has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $140.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares in the company, valued at $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Crocs by 96.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Crocs by 597.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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