Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 13.200-13.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Crocs' conference call:

We delivered a better‑than‑expected Q1 with enterprise revenue of $921 million , strong DTC growth (Crocs DTC +11%, HEYDUDE DTC +8%), best‑in‑class inventory turns above 4x and quarter‑to‑date share repurchases of 800,000 shares ($74M) underway.

, strong DTC growth (Crocs DTC +11%, HEYDUDE DTC +8%), best‑in‑class inventory turns above 4x and quarter‑to‑date share repurchases of 800,000 shares ($74M) underway. Product newness and category diversification are driving momentum—reintroduced clog franchises, sandals that management expects to approach a half‑billion dollars this year, and high‑profile collaborations (Lego, LoveShackFancy, Disney) that sold out or drove significant engagement.

this year, and high‑profile collaborations (Lego, LoveShackFancy, Disney) that sold out or drove significant engagement. Management flagged headwinds from the war in the Middle East—reduced distributor sales in the region plus higher transportation and resin costs from elevated oil/prices are embedded in guidance and add near‑term margin pressure and macro uncertainty.

Guidance was updated modestly optimistic—full‑year enterprise revenue now expected roughly flat (+1% to -1%), HEYDUDE guidance improved (down ~5%–7%), and adjusted EPS raised to $13.20–$13.75 with management expecting modest operating‑margin expansion.

Get Crocs alerts: Sign Up

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Crocs has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $122.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 597.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Crocs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crocs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crocs wasn't on the list.

While Crocs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here