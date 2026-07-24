Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $132.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company's previous close.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Crocs from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.00.

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Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $140.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -95.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.57 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Crocs by 96.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Crocs by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Crocs by 597.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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