Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $996.3 million-$996.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.700-14.000 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Crocs has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $140.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.20. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.82) earnings per share. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-14.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Crocs by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 278.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,217 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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