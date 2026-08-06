Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.69 and traded as high as C$17.44. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 168,267 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$17.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$130.30 million for the quarter. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts predict that Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.6535637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0758 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust's payout ratio is currently -345.76%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

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