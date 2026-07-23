Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Get Crown Castle alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,098. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $594,670,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,635,117 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,034,013,000 after buying an additional 6,445,237 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,790,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,536,214,000 after buying an additional 3,953,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 591.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,471,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $431,418,000 after buying an additional 3,824,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $318,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle reported Q2 2026 results that beat on key operating measures, with FFO and revenue coming in above analyst expectations, signaling better-than-expected underlying performance.

Crown Castle reported Q2 2026 results that beat on key operating measures, with FFO and revenue coming in above analyst expectations, signaling better-than-expected underlying performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, including higher EPS and AFFO expectations, which suggests management is more confident about the rest of the year.

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, including higher EPS and AFFO expectations, which suggests management is more confident about the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target only slightly, to $90 from $92, while keeping an “outperform” rating, implying upside remains from current levels. Article: Crown Castle price target lowered by RBC

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target only slightly, to $90 from $92, while keeping an “outperform” rating, implying upside remains from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s updated outlook shows site rental revenue still expected to decline year over year, reflecting ongoing pressure in the core business even as other metrics improve.

Management’s updated outlook shows site rental revenue still expected to decline year over year, reflecting ongoing pressure in the core business even as other metrics improve. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing the earnings call transcript and snapshot coverage for details on strategic shifts, tower operations, and edge infrastructure priorities. Article: Crown Castle Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are also parsing the earnings call transcript and snapshot coverage for details on strategic shifts, tower operations, and edge infrastructure priorities. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, reported EPS missed some expectations and site rental revenue was down from a year ago, which may be keeping pressure on the stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown Castle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown Castle wasn't on the list.

While Crown Castle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here