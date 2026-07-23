Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $92.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.31% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.13.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.7%

CCI traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. 2,704,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,874. The firm's fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.Crown Castle's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 234,452 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results, with FFO per share of $1.13 topping estimates and revenue also coming in above Wall Street forecasts. Article Title

Crown Castle reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results, with FFO per share of $1.13 topping estimates and revenue also coming in above Wall Street forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $4.53-$4.65, above the consensus forecast, signaling management confidence in the outlook. Article Title

The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $4.53-$4.65, above the consensus forecast, signaling management confidence in the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s updated 2026 outlook showed modest improvement in AFFO and net income versus the prior forecast, but site rental revenue guidance was only slightly higher, suggesting a mixed operational picture. Article Title

Management’s updated 2026 outlook showed modest improvement in AFFO and net income versus the prior forecast, but site rental revenue guidance was only slightly higher, suggesting a mixed operational picture. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, reported EPS of $0.22 missed the consensus estimate, and site rental revenue was down year over year, which may have disappointed investors focused on core operating trends. Article Title

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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