Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Citizens Jmp

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.34.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $74.64 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 63.77%. The company's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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