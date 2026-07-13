Crown (CCK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $3.3533 billion for the quarter. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crown Trading Up 0.1%

CCK stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. Crown has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Crown by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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