Crown Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crown to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

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Crown Trading Down 1.8%

CCK stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Crown has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $121.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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