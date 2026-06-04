Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Crown Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE CCK opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63. Crown has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $116.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Crown by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Crown by 235.5% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,668,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 226.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $142,377,000 after buying an additional 1,022,789 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 84.0% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317,563 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 144,935 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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