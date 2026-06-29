Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.1429.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $110.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is 22.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,875. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Crown by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of Crown by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Crown by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd grew its position in Crown by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 309,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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