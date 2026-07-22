Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to "Neutral"

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $121.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.31.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here