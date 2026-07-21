Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.40.

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Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. Crown has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Crown by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Crown by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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