Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.300-8.50 EPS.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Trading Down 2.1%

CCK traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.73. 1,323,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. Crown has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after acquiring an additional 933,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after acquiring an additional 886,471 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,214,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,394 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 370,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here