Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crown traded as high as $116.69 and last traded at $117.0760, with a volume of 549188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.55.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.64.

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Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 102,521 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,253 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 628.8% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $60,275,000. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Crown Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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