Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.07.

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Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. Crown has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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