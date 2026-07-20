Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.300-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.30 EPS.

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Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.73. 1,323,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Crown by 1,107.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crown by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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