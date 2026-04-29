CS Disco (LAW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.0867) per share and revenue of $40.2830 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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CS Disco Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE LAW opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $282.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Antoon sold 9,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $28,517.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 203,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $624,502.47. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman bought 1,026,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,275,173.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,038,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,735.25. This represents a 8,719.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,090,200 shares of company stock worth $3,475,943 and sold 27,711 shares worth $85,073. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CS Disco by 87.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CS Disco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CS Disco

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco's product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

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