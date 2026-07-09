CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $8.14. CSP shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 20,786 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised CSP from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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CSP Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a market cap of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -864.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The firm had revenue of $16.01 million during the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CSP's dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSP by 113.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,355 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 83,999 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CSP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 740,187 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,738 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in CSP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSP by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company's stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

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