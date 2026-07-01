CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.5714.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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CSW Industrials Stock Up 3.1%

CSW Industrials stock opened at $278.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $230.45 and a 1-year high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $267,972.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,581,042.27. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $1,884,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,454,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,425,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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