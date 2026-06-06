CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.5714.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on CSW

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CSW opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $337.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.94, for a total transaction of $425,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $20,046,164. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here